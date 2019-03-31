‘SNL’: ‘Kim Jong Un’ Tells ‘Putin’ He’s Upset That Mueller Says Trump Doesn’t Work For Russian Leader

‘SNL’ hilariously parodied Vladimir Putin’s hypothetical reaction to the Mueller report during their Mar. 30 episode!

Beck Bennett‘s Vladimir Putin had some explaining to after the Mueller report‘s summary during the Mar. 30 episode of SNL. After being asked if he heard the news from America, Bennett responded, “Yes, North Carolina not in Final Four of March Madness? This is crazy.” And when pressed about the Mueller report by several generals in the Kremlin, Bennett’s Putin finally revealed that Donald Trump was not working for Russia, much to the disappointment of Putin’s advisers:”I know, I know, it would have been wonderful but is, what is.”

After one of his generals compared the prospect of turning a president into a Russian operative to a bad ’80s movie, Bennett replied, “Sounds like a cool ’80s movie, but whatever.” And when asked why Trump would praise him, Bennett replied, “I don’t know, I think he just like me… I can’t figure this guy out, he’s in my head.”

At that point, Kim Jong Un entered the sketch, with host Sandra Oh acting as an interpreter. Sandra told Putin, “Glorious leader is upset to learn that President Trump, he is not working for you.” After Bennett claimed that Russia still had a lot of influence over America, Sandra translated for Kim Jong Un, “Very impressive, in a sarcastic way.” After Kim Jong Un wondered if Putin was even poisoning his political enemies, even one of his generals wondered if Putin could be taken seriously anymore. To which, Bennett replied, “How about I poison your family, put you in a dog cage, and I ship you to Siberia, then beat you to death with a metal pipe?” This seemed to regained Kim Jong Un’s confidence.

“President Putin, Chairman Kim is here to see you.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/B51aQoBCSc — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 31, 2019

Ending the sketch, Bennett ripped off his shirt, yelling, “I’m back, baby.”