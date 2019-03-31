Sarah Hyland Shows Off New Adorable Curly Hair Makeover With Unicorn Horn — See Pic With Wells

Just days after returning home from the hospital, Sarah Hyland was spotted smiling, hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Wells Adams!

New hair, new horn, new you! Sarah Hyland, 28, and her boyfriend Wells Adams, 32, were spotted holding hands in Hollywood after attending a friend’s birthday party for a 1-year-old baby boy on Mar. 30. In addition to their sweet PDA, Sarah and Wells seemed to be beaming with happiness as Sarah showed off her new curly hair makeover (which we are very here for). To top it all off (literally), Sarah wore a unicorn horn party favor hat after attending the event.

Meanwhile, Sarah seems fully recovered after her most recent hospitalization on Mar. 21. Sarah experienced a health scare after having a high temperature of 104 degrees and catching pink eye. However, by Mar. 23, she was back home sharing her health status on her Instagram story. “I’m still sick,” she told fans, while sounding a bit congested. “I just want to be better. I got my roots touched up yesterday. What’s happening?” Sarah also added that she was “catching up on Will & Grace,” while she recuperated.

We reported earlier how Sarah told Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Feb. 26 that early on in her relationship with Wells, he treated her to a date that could only be described as Bachelor-esque. “For my 27th birthday, we had only been dating for like two months — not even — and he took me on like this helicopter ride to Catalina Island and we went zip lining,” Sarah recalled to Jimmy.

“I was like, ‘This is amazing,’” she added. “I’ve never had like anybody do this for me, ever. And I’m on a ‘Bachelor’ date.”