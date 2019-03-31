Breaking News
Nipsey Hussle Shot Outside Of His Clothing Store In Los Angeles — Report

Nipsey Hussle was one of three people reportedly shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood of LA. His current condition is unknown.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, 33, was shot outside of his clothing shop Marathon Store in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Los Angeles on Mar. 31, multiple sources told TMZ. While his condition is currently unknown, law enforcement told TMZ that three people were shot, and one of those victims is now deceased. However, it’s still unclear if that victim was Nipsey or not.

