Kim Zolciak Poses Nude On Instagram For Her Husband, Wearing Nothing But Crazy Bling — See Pic

Kim Zolciak showed off her incredible body when she posed completely nude for a photo taken by her husband, Kroy Biermann, which she posted to Instagram on Mar. 31.

Kim Zolciak, 40, sure knows how to get attention on a Sunday morning! The reality star was sizzling hot in a new nude pic she posted to Instagram on Mar. 31, and we can’t look away. Kim posed in a sitting position with her legs crossed and her head down while wearing nothing but a large tan sun hat, a ring, and a bracelet in the snapshot, and in the caption, she revealed the epic photo was taken by her husband Kroy Biermann, 33. “Make up free Sunday’s #iwokeuplikethis I’ve had this outfit for years ⛱ photo credit my hot hubby @kroybiermann,” her lighthearted caption read.

Kim is known for posting various photos of herself looking great on social media, but this latest one is definitely on the sexier side! It seems Kim’s been having fun trying out different things and taking on different looks. She recently debuted a wig with a darker hair color than she normally wears, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kroy was loving it. “Kroy’s a huge fan of her with the long dark hair, he thinks she looks so hot,” the source previously said. “But blonde is still his favorite, she’s not going to dye it. That’s the fun thing about wigs, Kim can be dark one day and blonde the next, why choose.” Perhaps Kroy’s feelings about her new look is what inspired the sexy photo shoot?

Either way, Kim has definitely proved she has a lot of body confidence over the years. The mother-of-six has often been compared to her 22-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, since they both have similar features, and Kim is loving how people think she looks half her age. “Kim is obsessed with looking younger, and she is so thankful when people tell her how much Brielle looks like her,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us.

We can’t wait to see more amazing pics of Kim. She always knows how to give her fans the elements of surprise and admiration!