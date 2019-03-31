Kim Kardashian & North West Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date To Friend’s Wedding — See Pic

Kim Kardashian and her five-year-old daughter, North West, dressed in their best to attend a friend’s wedding in Sherman Oaks, CA on Mar. 30

Kim Kardashian, 38, had a very special guest with her when she was seen at a church for a friend’s wedding on Mar. 30: her daughter, North West! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her five-year-old tot turned heads as they showed up for a mother-daughter date during the happy occasion, and they never looked better. Kim wore a clinging gray two-piece that consisted of a crop top, which showed off her toned abs, and a long and flowing skirt. She accessorized with a gold headpiece and a matching chunky bracelet. North, on the other hand, looked like a fairy princess in a light pink dress with a poofy bottom and a floral headpiece. She also matched the look and made it her own with an adorable pair of Dr. Martens boots.

The eye-catching mother-daughter outing comes right before North is set to film a dancing video with one of her idols, Dance Moms star, JoJo Siwa, 15. It turns out, Kim called JoJo to set up the fun project, since North is such a fan, so perhaps North’s ballet-like outfit at their friend’s wedding was a form of dress rehearsal for the enthusiastic little girl.

Kim and North’s gray and pink fashion in their latest public appearance together, is not the first time they caught our eye with memorable ensembles. On Mar. 24, they wore matching white snakeskin outfits as they stepped out to attend church services. Kim chose a blazer type jacket, and North wore a long-sleeved shirt and shorts, and although it can be hard to rock a print like snakeskin, both ladies looked on point. With a mother like Kim and a father like Kanye West, 41, it’s not too surprising that North would turn into such a little fashionista, and we’re loving all these cute outfits!

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye share their three-year-old son, Saint, and one-year-old daughter, Chicago, together. They confirmed they are also expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, this year via surrogate.