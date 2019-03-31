‘KUWTK’: Khloe Gushes Her Relationship With Tristan Is ‘Great’ Just Months Before Scandal 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were in a ‘great’ place when ‘KUWTK’ season 16 started filming. Just months later, Tristan would betray Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

Things were going so well for Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 28. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 premiere, Khloe gushed that things with Tristan were “great” in the months after True Thompson’s birth in April 2018. At one of the Good American photo shoots, Khloe was facetiming Tristan. Before she went back to the shoot, she told Tristan, “Love you, bye.” Khloe and Tristan got back on track after Tristan’s initial betrayal. Just days before Khloe was scheduled to give birth, a video surfaced of Tristan appearing to make out with a woman who wasn’t Khloe and he later took the woman back to his hotel. Khloe forgave Tristan and allowed him in the delivery room when True was born.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship was doing well as Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Younes Bendjima’s romance fell apart. Kourtney and Younes called it quits in Aug. 2018. Kourtney admitted that she was “feeling a lot of anxiety” about being single. “This is the first time I’ve really been single in a long time,” Kourtney said. Just 6 months later, Khloe would be dealing with the next phase of her relationship drama with Tristan. In Feb. 2019, Tristan was caught getting cozy with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods, 21, at a house party just after Valentine’s Day. Following the shocking news, Khloe split with Tristan for good. The jaw-dropping scandal shook the KarJenner family to the core. Jordyn immediately moved out of Kylie’s home. She later confirmed during her Red Table Talk interview that Tristan had kissed her at the party, but nothing else happened.

Also during the episode, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, announced they were having their fourth child — a baby boy. Kim admitted that the “energy” will really be balanced out with the kids now that she’s going to have two girls and two boys. She later told Kylie Jenner, 21, that she is going to have two kids that are going to be a year apart, so Kim and Kanye’s fourth baby is due some time in 2019.