Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Ready For Tristan-Jordyn Drama On ‘KUWTK’ But It Will Be ‘Painful’

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are bracing themselves for season 16 of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which will show many of the toughest moments they’ve had to go through over the past few months.

The 16th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is set to premiere on E! on Mar. 31, and it turns out that even though Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kylie Jenner, 21, know what will be featured on the series, it's still going to be painful for them to relive it. In the intense trailer for the new season, the drama between Khloe and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, during his multiple cheating scandals is showcased at the center of the show, and it looks like Kylie's former BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, who admitted to kissing Tristan at a party, will also be shown.

“The Kardashians are excited and also cringing at the thought of another season premiering tonight,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “On one hand, they are happy the fans will see the truth. On the other hand, both Kylie and Khloe know this will be painful to watch. They’re as prepared as possible given the situation. They always watch the episodes in advance when they can and plan on live tweeting, so there are no surprises. They know it’s important for their story to be shared and told and especially Khloe, who really does allow the cameras to film her life. She feels it’s important for the fans who have been so incredibly loyal to her.”

Despite how tough it will be to watch the new season of KUWTK, another source previously told us that Khloe understands that the show is her job, and her job involves her being open about her life to the public, so she has no regrets. “She knows she has a job to do with filming and fans are curious so she appreciates she can keep it real and tell the story in the right light,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us.

The 16th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Mar. 31 at 9 p.m EST/PST and 8 p.m. Central on E!.