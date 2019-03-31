Kenya Moore Has ‘No Regrets’ About Showing Up To Cynthia Bailey’s Party On ‘RHOA’ Finale
While Kenya Moore is no longer part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ she is still causing drama on the show!
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Miss USA winner Kenya Moore, 48, stirred the pot by showing up to current 52-year-old Housewives star Cynthia Bailey’s party, which fans will see on the show finale tonight. A source close to Kenya revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that Kenya “knew exactly what she was doing and has no regrets as she knew it made for great TV.”
Our source continued, “Kenya felt hurt to have not been asked to be back on RHOA this season. Kenya knew she was going to cause a lot of chatter and drama by showing up to Cynthia‘s party on the RHOA finale which is why she did it.”
“At the end of the day though, Kenya really did want to support Cynthia,” the source added. “Kenya originally wasn’t going to go because she was 8 months pregnant during filming, but she felt fine enough to go and decided to show up and didn’t find it a big deal not to share that with the other ladies.”