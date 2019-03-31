See Message
Justin Bieber Responds To Criticism After Using Diddy’s Kim Porter IG Post To Promote Clothing Brand

Justin Bieber received a lot of backlash on Mar. 30, when he took to Instagram to tag and promote his clothing brand, Drew House, in a repost of an image Diddy shared as a tribute to his late ex Kim Porter.

Justin Bieber, 25, defended his actions when he received major backlash for sharing one of Diddy‘s Kim Porter tribute pics and tagging his clothing brand, Drew House, on it. In the pic, Diddy is posing with Kim in front of a car, and Justin tagged the brand because of the outfit the rapper was wearing. After many followers spoke out against the singer and expressed their disappointment in him for adding promotion to Diddy’s pic, he was quick to set the record straight.

“delete this sir, he shared this picture in memory of his wife not for promo for the clothing line,” one follower commented, while another called him “disrespectful”.

“ur wrong. God knows my heart,” Justin responded. “I know them and their family don’t tell me I’m being disrespectful I have all the respect for both of them I didn’t realize it was a photo of him mourning KP but I totally respect that but I also respect how sick of a photo this is! It’s allay to appreciate art photographs are art and he happens to be wearing an identical outfit of my clothing line and I thought that was really cool.”

Despite the negative feedback from some of Justin’s followers, Diddy hasn’t commented on Justin’s actions with his pic yet. In the caption for the stunning photo, the grieving ex reflected back on the memory of telling Kim, who passed away of pneumonia at the age of 47 in Nov., that he loved her for the first time. In a response to a fan’s comment on the pic, he also revealed he wishes he would have married her but he wasn’t ready at the time they were dating.

Justin’s latest controversial post, is just one of many he has received over the years. As a major celebrity, he’s encountered a lot of various feedback from followers, both good and bad, but he always manages to react and stand up for what he believes in.