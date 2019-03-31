Jameela Jamil to Khloé Kardashian Who Defends Her Tea Diet Ads: ‘Check Your Moral Compass’

The KarJenners responded to critiques about ‘diet tea’ Instagram ads in a New York Times profile. Jameela Jamil responded back on social media, ‘Thank you, next.’

The Kardashians defended themselves in a new New York Times interview against The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil, 33, for her critiques of diet teas ads on social media, and well, it wasn’t pretty. After the interview came out, Jameela pushed back against Kris Jenner, 63, Khloé, 34, and 38-year-old Kim Kardashian’s statements, and responded, “Essentially, ‘[F***] the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money.’ I have been given these same opportunities to [promote] this stuff, and I don’t do it, so they don’t have to. Thank you, next.”

In the article, Khloé defended herself against Jameela’s previous comments, and said she’s never had a chef, and she shows all of her workouts. “Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move …” Khloé said. Kris, Kim and Khloé’s mom, said she doesn’t “live in that negative energy space.” Not one apology was made in the article for the message these ads could be sending their audience.

Kim was also unapologetic for the products she and her family advertise online. “If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” Kim said. “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re O.K. with that.” Kim backed that up by claiming she has used the products she advertises in real life and gifts them to her friends.

Jameela’s response in her tweet pointed out that she herself has been offered the “same job opportunities,” but has turned them down. Jameela has stated in the past that the family’s advertisements for fit teas and similar products are “irresponsible,” so HollywoodLife asked nutritionist and personal trainer, Amanda Carneiro, as well as certified holistic health coach Kristin Kilmer, their opinions on these diet teas that influencers promote.

“Many of these flat tummy and slimming teas products being promoted are just expensive formulations of teas that have a natural mild laxative effect,” Amanda told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s just a marketing gimmick! I think the use of these teas can send the wrong message and set young girls (and even women) down a path to an unhealthy relationship with food and their bodies, or looking for a quick fix to weight loss.”

Kristin spoke to the “controversial” ingredient in the products. “The controversial ingredient is Senna leaf, as it acts as a laxative and for some people, they can become dependent on it as their bowels stop functioning normally.” That isn’t exactly spelled out in any of the ads that impressionable people see in these Instagram posts.

Hopefully, the Kardashians will someday soon see that these ads may send young people who idolize them (including potentially their own children!) the wrong message – and maybe they’ll instead promote self-love and acceptance instead.