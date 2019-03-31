Celebs Mourn The Death Of Nipsey Hussle After Shooting: Rihanna, Drake & More

Following Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death, so many celebs took to Twitter & Instagram to remember the rapper violently gunned down in Los Angeles on Mar. 31.

Nipsey Hussle, 33, was declared dead at a nearby hospital after he was shot multiples times outside of his clothing company, Marathon Shop, on Mar. 31 by a suspect who remains at large. Since news of his passing broke, so many other rappers and celebs have taken to social media to mourn his loss. Sharing photos of Nipsey on her Instagram, Rihanna, 31, wrote in her caption, “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿 I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle.” Meanwhile, Drake, 32, whom Nipsey collaborated with on the song “Killer,” wrote, “F***. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.”

Chance the Rapper, 25, took to Twitter to express his condolences after Nipsey’s death, writing, “RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic.” Meek Mill, 31, echoed Chance’s sentiments, tweeting, “Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family.” And Wiz Khalifa, 31, remembered a time when the two rappers were crashing on couches: “Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad.”

But not only did stars from the music industry mourn Nipsey’s passing. Kevin Hart, 39, tweeted, “God damn man….Real emotions and feelings rights now. Fuck man…u have always been a good dude…I’m so sorry…RIP man.” Meanwhile, LeBron James, 34, admitted that he had just been in contact with the late rapper: “Just spoke with you the other day on text bro! Telling you how proud I was of you and how I was gone get you to more Laker games next season. Been A Stand Up dude from Day 1. May you rest in PARADISE Young King 👑‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ This One Hurts Big Time!” Our hearts go out to Nipsey’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.