Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Get Frisky On Instagram As She Licks His Face — Pics

Broadimage/Shutterstock
New York, NY - Model Bella Hadid and boyfriend The Weeknd are seen leaving their apartment in New York. The pair who walked arm in arm as they headed to their waiting SUV were on their way to the airport to catch a flight out of the city. Bella was sporting a Dior Handbag with her name on the side.
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were spotted leaving her Manhattan NYC apartment on Friday night. The couple headed to dinner after reuniting following a busy Fashion Month for the Runway model. She flaunted her to-die-for abs in a crop top as they walked to their SUV. They were all smiles but they seemed to be playing coy about a large Diamond ring on Bella's hand. She hid one of her hands behind her back, while concealing an ENORMOUS diamond on the hand she had intertwined in the singer's. He covered the ring with 2 hands as they got into the car, just giving a quick glance at it.
Los Angeles, CA - It was a romance filled Sunday for superstar couple The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as they shared a passionate kiss in front of their hotel before heading out for lunch. Bella showed off her stunning model figure in a pair of workout shorts.
They’re showing the world just how they feel about each other! Couple Bella Hadid and The Weeknd showed off some PDA in new post.

Model Bella Hadid, 22, and “Starboy” singer boyfriend The Weeknd, 29, flaunted their love in a series of five photos on Bella’s Instagram on March 30. Bella captioned the ‘gram that the couple was “coming to u live,” so it appeared that their cute selfies were how they spent their Saturday night.

The two stars wore similar black outfits, and in the first pic, Bella looked up at her boyfriend as he looked into the camera. The second and third pics showed him beginning to crack a smile, which was almost fully formed by pic four, as Bella leaned up to kiss him. The last pic showed instead of kissing him, Bella playfully licked her boyfriend’s face.

Bella’s Instagram Story revealed that the couple enjoyed a fun date night of bowling beyond staying in all night. She joked in one boomerang that The Weekend had “10/10 form,” something she seemingly was impressed by. It’s sweet that even though this couple could go to any luxurious and glamorous gala or ball, they still enjoy low-key date nights together that prioritize just spending time with one another.

🖤coming to u live

This series of photos on her Instagram was the first she posted of her and The Weeknd in a while – the last time he was on her feed was in Oct. 2018. In that pic, the photographer took a profile shot of the couple caught in an embrace, gazing into one another’s eyes. Bella captioned the intimate pic, “Home.”

The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015. When they were broken up, The Weeknd dated “Come & Get It” singer Selena Gomez, 26, for 10 months.  But now that Bella and The Weeknd are back together, they’ve been enjoying keeping their relationship more low-key, just for the two of them. While we totally respect that – we also love seeing small glimpses of what their relationship is like, like in the new selfies Bella posted this… weekend!