Amber Heard & Rumored New BF Andy Muschietti Step Out Together As Johnny Depp Court Battle Rages On

Amber Heard isn’t letting her court fight with ex Johnny Depp stop her from living her life.

Aquaman actress Amber Heard, 32, was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, It director Andy Muschietti, 45, on March 30, amidst her court drama with ex-husband, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp, 55.

Amber and Andy were dressed casually, out and about to visit a friend’s house, according to Just Jared, looking at ease on their Saturday. Amber was dressed in a white tank top, blue jeans, and brown leather Chelsea boots with her hair up in a loose and messy bun. Andy rocked a black t-shirt, black jeans, and black sunglasses as he rocked some scruff.

The couple appeared to enjoy their weekend day, but Amber has simultaneously been dealing with the $50 million defamation lawsuit Johnny gave her after she wrote a Washington Post article in Dec. 2018 referencing the alleged abuse she experienced from him during their marriage. She did not name him in the article. In the lawsuit, Johnny denies the abuse allegations against him, stating that the claims were “conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos.” The couple wed in Feb. 2015, and Amber filed for divorce in May 2016.

Around a week after filing for divorce, Amber requested a restraining order from her estranged then-husband. The court document read that “during the entirety of [Amber and Johnny’s] relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to [Amber].” The couple settled their divorce in Jan. 2017, but their public battle against one another has remained turbulent.

We’ll keep you posted on the status of Johnny’s lawsuit against Amber, but in the meantime, we’re glad she has someone like Andy to lean on during this seemingly difficult period in her life. Even though the two haven’t confirmed their relationship just yet, it’s important she has that source of support from people, regardless.