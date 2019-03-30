Travis Scott Nuzzles Kylie Jenner & Wraps His Arms Around Her In Sweet Photo Amid Romance Issues

Travis Scott took to Instagram on Mar. 29 to share a pic of himself getting cozy with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, after reports claim their relationship has been rocky for the past month.

It looks like Travis Scott, 27, is still proud of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, despite reports things are on the outs with the lovebirds. The rapper shared an eye-catching photo on Instagram that showed him with his arm wrapped around the mother of his one-year-old daughter, Stormi, as she holds onto him and smiles. The Mar. 29 post didn’t have a caption, but it definitely caught the attention of many of Travis’ followers. In the snapshot, Travis is wearing a black cap and black sweatshirt while Kylie shows off her midriff in a white crop top and black bottoms. The Astroworld creator also posted a pic of what appears to be the bottom of his back cargo pants, which include a tan pocket and a camouflage pocket, in the same post as the pic with Kylie.

In his latest photo, Travis didn’t include any message about his relationship status or the reports that things are rocky in his romance, but it sure seems like he’s either cryptically trying to reveal everything’s okay between him and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, or trying to get her attention with the pic. Either way, it definitely proves Travis is still loving the reality star.

Kylie and Travis’ reported relationship issues first came up in late Feb., after Kylie reportedly accused Travis of cheating on her when she came across “evidence”. The apparent incident was even said to be the reason Travis canceled his Buffalo concert on his Astroworld tour, just three hours before the Feb. 28 show, even though he claimed it was due to illness. His rep also denied reports and claimed the cancellation was due to illness.

Since then, the couple, who started dating in 2017, has been trying to work things out, according to sources, and Travis is even planning a family vacation to help make everything right again. “He has a break coming up (on tour) soon so they plan to spend more time together and Travis would like to do something romantic with Kylie,” a source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY told us in a previous report. “She loves the beach and water so that’s probably what they’ll do — romantic and tropical.”