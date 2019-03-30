Stevie Nicks Confuses Harry Styles For A Member From NSYNC & Twitter Mocks Her

Stevie Nicks was a decade off when she referred to which boy band Harry Styles left, but that’s okay. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee thinks the 1D member should’ve been born much earlier, anyways.

NSYNC and One Direction were both iconic boy bands, and so Stevie Nicks, 70, made the innocent mistake of confusing the two during her second induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on March 29. Former 1D member Harry Styles, 25, had the honor of delivering the tribute speech for the frontwoman of Fleetwood Mac during her induction ceremony in the Barclays Center in New York City. While Harry appeared to be quite the Nicks expert, Stevie slipped up in some basic Styles history when she took the stage. “Well we met not a long time ago. And what I really loved about Harry is when he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC — ” Stevie began telling the crowd, who burst into laughter. Realizing her mistake, Stevie added, “Sorry, I’m never going to live that one down. I know.”

Stevie then assured that she “liked One Direction too,” and her boy band blunder can be forgiven — she’s just too excited about Harry’s solo career! She praised him for taking the riskier route of making a rock ‘n’ roll record for his debut solo project, in lieu of a pop record. “This beautiful child should’ve been born in 1948 too because he just fits in with all of us. He loves our music. He just loves the whole 1970s, ’80s, ’90s music that we’ve been doing this whole time,” Stevie said on stage.

Of course, Twitter users couldn’t resist poking fun at Stevie’s faux pas. “ # Stevienicks thinks Harry Styles was in NSYNC. Did she think she asked Lance Bass to induct her??” one user asked, while another wrote, “if stevie nicks says harry styles is from nsync then he is from nsync. we’re gonna adjust for her.” And a third fan joked, “She probably thinks Ariana was in destinys child too.”

Earlier during the ceremony, Harry gushed that the bewitching songstress was a “magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between” and more, and the two even performed a duet on stage to Stevie’s 1981 hit with Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” It wasn’t their first performance together, as the two also sang on side-by-side mics to “Landslide” at The Troubadour in West Hollywood in May 2017. Stevie is the first woman to become a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, after Fleetwood Mac was first inducted in 1998.