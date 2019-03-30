Sheryl Crow, 57, Looks Ageless In Plunging Mini Dress At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

The 57-year-old singer stunned in a black and silver dress and knee-high black boots!

“The First Cut is the Deepest” singer Sheryl Crow, 57, walked the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony red carpet in a plunging fringe mini dress and knee-high black boots. The songstress let her blonde curly hair cascade down her shoulders at the event at Barclays Center in New York City on March 28, and she confidently posed for photographs in her skin-baring outfit.

Her plunging v-neck showed off the top of her torso, and the dress was colored in black and silver fringe. Sheryl’s boots added an element of edge to the outfit, which looked incredible on the 57-year-old singer!

Sheryl’s eye look was smoky and grey, and she wore a pink blush. Sheryl rocked a pink-mauve lipstick, and kept her contour at a minimum, but still looked sun-kissed. She went light on the accessories, but wore some rings on her fingers.

Just a couple of weeks prior to attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sheryl performed at the Love Rocks Concert, which benefitted God’s Love We Deliver in New York City. The concert was hosted by Martin Short, Bill Murray, Kevin Bacon, and Paul Shaffer. Other musical guests besides Sheryl included Robert Plant and Hozier.

The singer has had a legendary music career of her own. Sheryl has been nominated for a whopping 31 Grammy Awards, and has won nine. The Missouri native was most recently nominated at the Grammy Awards in 2008 for album Detours for the category Best Pop Vocal Album.

We absolutely loved Sheryl’s fun and flirty look for the rock ‘n’ roll evening – she was dressed perfectly for the fun New York night out! We’re excited to see more of Sheryl’s fashion on the carpet to come in the future.