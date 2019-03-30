Robert De Niro Returns As Robert Mueller To Deliver Report’s Findings In Cold Open Of ‘SNL’

In the latest cold open of ‘SNL,’ the variety show tackled the Mueller report & Attorney General William Barr’s summary.

Robert De Niro returned as Robert Mueller on the Mar. 30 episode of SNL‘s cold open, and while he summarized the Mueller report, Aidy Bryant portrayed William Barr as he summarized the report, and Alec Baldwin played Donald Trump rejoicing over the summary’s findings, while admitting, “I’m ready zero pages.” After Trump declared himself “free at last, free at last,” he blew an airhorn and admitted that the “pardons are already in the mail.” Trump also said, “Russia, if you’re watching, go to bed. Daddy won.” “hello redactions, ” will black out everything except the words ‘no’ and ‘collusion.'” Another highlight of the sketch involved Kate McKinnon‘s Rudy Giuliani, who said, “I guess I was a legal genius the whole time,” and declared, “I will take the firstborn child of every Democrat unless they can guess my name is Rumpeltilskin.

On the Mar. 9 episode, the variety show started off with tackling R. Kelly‘s incendiary interview with Gayle King. After admitting that his “lawyers telling me no, but my ego is telling me yes,” Kenan Thompson, who portrayed the controversial rapper, said, “I’m not the Devil, and even I was, you can’t think of one nice thing to say about the Devil?” At one point, Kenan was shocked that the interview cameras were in plain sight: “Y’all just keep the camera out in the open like that?”

And on the Mar. 2 episode, not only did Ben Stiller return as Donald Trump‘s former fixer Michael Cohen, but SNL alum Bill Hader hilariously portrayed Jim Jordan, who started off yelling, “I’m so angry I didn’t wear a jacket today.” Meanwhile, Stiller delivered a statement that was written with the “help from the guys who wrote Green Book,” and admitted, “The first time I testified was also under oath, but this time I mean it.”

And now, Robert Mueller finishes his report, William Barr summarizes the report, and Donald Trump tweets his reaction to the summary. #SNL pic.twitter.com/bcJzpIwwio — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 31, 2019

SNL‘s host next week will be none other than Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington, who will be joined by musical guest Sara Bareilles.