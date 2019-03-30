See Pics
Rihanna Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Sexy Fenty Lingerie & More

Rihanna
Rihanna took this week by storm on Instagram. From revealing her latest Fenty lingerie to revealing a new bronzer with gorgeous photos, there’s no doubt why Rihanna is our Instagram queen of the week.

“Umbrella” singer Rihanna, 31, has established her rule in the music world already, but while we wait for her next album, we have Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty lingerie to look forward to! The multi-hyphenate entrepreneur posted new hot Instagram pics this week to promote the latest drops for her cosmetics line and lingerie brand, so that’s why we decided to honor Ri Ri as our Instagram Queen of the Week!

The singer shared a pic on March 29 in yellow see-through lingerie, teasing the April collection of Savage x Fenty. In the pic, the star looked sultry to perfection clutching her thigh with one hand, and her stomach with the other. Ri Ri rocked long yellow nails to pair with her clothing, and held her dark hair in place with small clips. She donned a hot pink lipstick to complete the sexy look.

Her caption made us even more excited: “Waiting for that April @savagexfenty drop… get it on April 1st !!” We certainly know how we’ll spend April Fool’s Day!

Her other amazing photo, from earlier in the week, showed Ri Ri in a burgundy mesh long-sleeved dress as the singer laid down in the sand. She held her hair back with her hand, and gazed directly at the camera. Her red-brown toned makeup complemented her dress, and the monotone look got us ready for the next Fenty Beauty collection.

Rihanna teased the launch: “The @FENTYBEAUTY summer takeover continues! 💪🏿BRONZER. 8 SHADES coming ‪on APRIL 5th‬!! It took over 2 years for me to create our #SUNSTALKR BRONZER with every skin tone in mind! Look out for it at ‪fentybeauty.com‬, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP.” We can’t wait to get our hands on it!