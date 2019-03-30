See Pic
Paris Jackson Seen For The First Time With BF Gabriel Glenn After 911 Call Released

West Hollywood, CA - Paris Jackson spotted holding hands with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn while shopping on Melrose Avenue. The daughter of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson was said to be 'utterly distraught' over new accusations leveled against him in the new documentary 'Leaving Neverland.'Pictured: Paris Jackson, Gabriel GlennBACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris Jackson attends the Moschino x H&M fashion show at Pier 36, in New YorkMoschino x H&M Fashion Show, New York, USA - 24 Oct 2018
Paris Jackson was seen taking a day stroll in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn on Mar. 29, in her first public outing since the 911 call, from her reported night of wild partying, was released.

Paris Jackson, 20, didn’t look like she was letting any recent reports about her health bother her on Mar. 29, when she stepped out walking and smiling with beau Gabriel Glenn. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson wore a tie dye crop top under a black and red checkered hoodie with black hot pants and a black beanie for the outing, while Gabriel wore a red and black striped button down shirt and tan cargo pants. The stroll happened on the same day the shocking 911 call, that led to Paris’ latest hospitalization on Mar. 16, was released. Despite initial reports that Paris tried to commit suicide, a source close to the beauty claim she was hospitalized that night because she accidentally cut her arm with kitchen scissors after a wild night of partying.

“It turned into a pretty crazy night and she had been acting a little out of control. But she says she accidentally cut her arm with kitchen scissors and it wasn’t a suicide attempt,” a source close to Paris told the Daily Mail. “Paris was partying really hard that night – but that’s nothing unusual for her.” Paris also took to social media shortly after news of the hospitalization was made public, and she denied intentionally harming herself.  “f*** you you f****** liars,” she tweeted in response to a TMZ article making the attempted suicide claim.

Just three months ago, in Jan., it was reported that Paris had checked into a treatment facility to work on her “emotional health”, but less than 24 hours after the report, Paris again took to social media to set the record straight. “The media is exaggerating per usual,” she wrote. “Yes I’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but I am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!”

Although Paris has admitted to having emotional issues in the past, it seems, this time, she’s determined to slam any rumors that she’s unhealthy and work on living her best life.