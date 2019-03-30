Nicolas Cage Claims He Didn’t ‘Understand’ Wedding After ‘Drinking To The Point Of Intoxication’

Nicolas Cage wants his March 23 marriage annulled – he said he didn’t have ‘the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.’

In annulment documents that National Treasure actor Nicolas Cage, 55, filed to undo his marriage to makeup artist Erika Koike, 34, from their March 23 Las Vegas wedding, the actor claimed that he “lacked understanding” of what was happening due to “drinking to the point of intoxication,” according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Nicolas claimed in the documents that it was Erika’s idea for the two to get married, and that Nicolas “reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions,” due to what he claimed was, at the time, an intoxicated state of mind. Furthermore, the annulment paperwork showed that beyond the couple’s alleged intoxicated status, Nicolas believed their marriage would be “fraud” due to Erika reportedly not disclosing “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person.” Additionally, the documents stated that Erika “did not disclose” everything about her alleged “criminal history,” which Nicolas had since “learned includes additional active criminal proceedings.”

While it remains unknown if Nicolas and Erika will continue their relationship, which began in April 2018, after their annulment proceedings, the new documentation makes it seem like these two may not remain together afterwards, after all. Nicolas filed for annulment on March 27, just four days after the couple’s Las Vegas wedding. New pictures that came to light also revealed that the couple was arguing the night they wed, too.

The actor’s marriage to Erika is his fourth – he was previously married to Next actress Alice Kim, 35, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, 51, and Boyhood actress Patricia Arquette, 50. Hopefully, this situation will be resolved quickly, so that both Nicolas and Erika can move on from this marriage.