Mick Jagger Apologizes To Fans After Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Due To His ‘Medical Treatment’

Mick Jagger told the millions of Rolling Stones fans that he’s ‘so sorry’ that the band has to cancel their tour for now so he can receive ‘medical treatment.’

Following The Rolling Stones’ announcement on March 30 that they would be postponing their North American tour, the band’s lead singer Mick Jagger, 75, tweeted this heartfelt message: “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this,” Rolling Stones I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The legendary British band revealed the sudden news of their No Filter tour postponement on their official Twitter account. “Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US/Canada tour dates — we apologise for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shocks but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly. Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time. The doctors have advised that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible,” the band tweeted. The tour was scheduled to kick off in Miami on April 20. Mick did not elaborate on his health issues.

The band has been performing for 6 decades and continue to work on new music. Mick posted an Instagram video in Jan. 2019 in the recording studio. He was playing the guitar and singing. “2019 – all about writing, recording….and a tour!” he captioned the video.

The band is set to release a “best of” compilation album that will include their biggest hits and classic cuts from their studio albums. The album, titled Honk, is set to be released on April 19.