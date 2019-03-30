Lori Loughlin Seen Smiling Before & After Yoga Class Amid College Admissions Scandal — See Pics

Lori Loughlin emerged for the second time in two days & was spotted smiling while making a phone call!

Just one day after she was seen out and about for the first time since the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin, 54, was spotted wearing a pink trainer jacket, grey leggings and pink sandals in Westwood on Mar. 30. Photographers snapped away as Lori carried flowers, smiled during a phone call, and walked to her car after a yoga class in Brentwood with her yoga mat rolled up. At one point, Lori ran into TMZ, and responded to their questions, saying, “I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you. You can follow me around all day if you want, I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.” Take a look at Lori’s latest outing here.

We reported earlier how Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 55, appeared to look concerned while they were out in Orange County on March 29. While Lori kept a low profile wearing a pair of sunglasses, along with some light-wash jeans and a sweater, the two looked as though they were visiting some friends and family during their trip together.

Meanwhile, Lori’s daughter Olivia Jade, 19, was also seen out on the 29th in a rare public appearance since the Varsity Blues scandal. Sitting in shotgun in a Mercedes G-Wagon with her sister Isabella, 20, driving, the two were spotted heading to Santa Monica. However, once Olivia realized that she was being photographed, she covered up her face with her hands to shield herself from any unwanted photos.

Lori and Mossimo are currently facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in a college admissions bribery scandal. Lori and Mossimo allegedly paid USC coaches $500,000 in bribes so that Olivia and Isabella could be admitted in to the school as new recruits for USC’s crew team. Lori is currently out on a $1 million bond.