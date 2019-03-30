Kylie Jenner Seemingly Disses Jordyn Woods In New Post As Jordyn Gets Back To Work After Scandal

Kylie Jenner promoted an eyelash extension brand that wasn’t Jordyn Woods’, which could be read as a dig at her former best friend.

In addition to being a reality star, Kylie Jenner, 21, is a mega-influencer – which is why when she tagged a different eyelash brand in her Instagram Story pic on March 29 other than estranged 21-year-old BFF Jordyn Woods’ collaboration brand – it could be perceived as a diss at Jordyn. Kylie posted a selfie with almost no makeup and her hair wrapped in a towel, and she wore gorgeous, lengthening eyelash extensions from brand Star Lash Extensions. Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn has a collab with eyelash extension brand Eylure – which Kylie noticeably did not promote.

Kylie likely knew what she was doing when she tagged Star Lash Extensions on her story – people definitely like to rock the same looks as Kylie, so she “influenced” people to go out and buy Star Lash Extensions as opposed to Eylure. Basically, she promoted a competitor of Jordyn’s which could’ve been in response to all of the drama surrounding her family and Jordyn lately. Kylie hasn’t verbally spoken up since the drama that went down – but we might see more hints of how she truly feels, like in this potential small dig, in the future.

Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, 28, shook up the KarJenner universe in Feb. 2019 after the two kissed at his house party. While kissing just anyone isn’t particularly newsworthy, Tristan was in a relationship with Jordyn’s BFF’s older sister, and father to their baby True. That made it all the more shocking.

Khloé Kardashian, 34, and Tristan have since broken up, and things between Jordyn and Kylie have been seemingly understandably rocky since. It’s a good thing season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs March 31 – we’ll need all the details of how exactly the sisters felt during this wild situation.