Kylie Jenner Denies Purposefully Lowering Jordyn Woods Lip Kit Price After Tristan Scandal

Kylie Jenner admitted in a new interview that she was ‘thrown back’ upon learning that Jordyn Woods’ lip kit price had been cut in half to $13.50 after the Tristan Thompson scandal!

For the first time, Kylie Jenner, 21, has denied any role in slashing the price of Jordyn Woods‘ Jordy Lip Kit on the Kylie Cosmetics website in the wake of the Tristan Thompson scandal. After the lip kit went from $27 to half of its former price, $13.50, many fans felt that the change in price had to be in response to reports that Jordyn had kissed Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan, 28, at a party at his house on Feb. 17. In a phone call with the New York Times, Kylie said that she was not aware that the Jordy Lip Kit was discounted and that she contacted an employee as soon as she found out it had been. According to Kylie, the lip kit had been put on sale weeks prior after Kylie Cosmetics changed from white to black packaging. “That is just not my character,” she admitted. “I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

The Times article was published just one day after Kylie seemingly shaded Jordyn in a very subtle way. Taking to her Instagram story, Kylie uploaded a selfie with very little makeup, her hair wrapped in a towel, and while wearing eyelash extensions from the brand Star Lash Extensions. This brand is of course NOT her former BFF Jordyn Woods’ collaboration — eyelash extension brand Eylure. Kylie also tagged Star Lash Extensions on her story.

We reported earlier how Jordyn has been surprised by the fact that Kylie has still not contacted her. “Jordyn is shocked that Kylie still isn’t talking to her,” a source close to Jordyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Getting shut out like this has been devastating to Jordyn. She’s in agony over this. It has been very much like a death in the family for Jordyn, like losing a sister. Jordyn cried for days after moving out of Kylie’s, and she’s still very emotional about it. She truly thought that with some time, Kylie would forgive her. Jordyn believed in that her friendship with Kylie could withstand anything and now she is disappointed and heartbroken that things may really be over between them forever.”