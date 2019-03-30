Kylie Jenner Rocks A Bra & Sheer Dress With Bold Red Lips & Looks Like Kendall — New Vacation Pics

See Pics
Kylie Jenner delivered much-needed Coachella inspiration, and even tagged Travis Scott on her figure-hugging dress after a source us the couple was planning a ‘romantic and tropical’ getaway.

Kylie Jenner, 21, had an announcement for her Instagram fans on March 29: “brb on vacation.” It appears the Kylie Cosmetics CEO whisked off to a tropical vacation, judging by a straw clutch she carried in new photos. But even more eye-grabbing was Kylie’s “cover up” she wore in the pictures, which sounds much too casual for what she actually wore over a white halter bra. The makeup mogul flaunted her impressive post-baby curves in a sheer maxi dress, which had a plunging neckline that created a “peek-a-boo” zone for Kylie’s bra. She paired the seductive look with accessories fitting for a billionaire: white heels, gold earrings and a sassy red lip, courtesy of the business woman’s new “Extraordinary” lip kit. With her dark hair pulled back in a low bun, we even saw a little Kendall Jenner in this vacay-appropriate ensemble!

We’re now wondering if Kylie brought boyfriend Travis Scott, 27, along for the getaway. In one of the photos, she tagged the “SICKO MODE” rapper’s Instagram handle right on top of her butt, of all places! The couple had been planning a vacation, according to our source — so this doesn’t look to be a coincidence.

Four days before Kylie jetted off, the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Kylie respects Travis’ busy schedule and knows he’s working and feels he is putting in effort to show he’s serious about making things better between them. He has a break coming up soon so they plan to spend more time together and Travis would like to do something romantic with Kylie.” As for what that quality time would be, our source spilled that Stormi Webster’s parents will probably do something “romantic and tropical’ because Kylie “loves the beach and water.”

Kylie had allegedly accused Travis of cheating right before his concert in Buffalo, New York on Feb. 28, according to a report (he cancelled the gig and blamed it on being “under the weather”). But the hip hop artist’s rep strongly denied the report to HollywoodLife, and it looks like this romance is back on track! Travis also posted a sweet throwback photo of him and Kylie at the same time Kylie shared her vacation posts.