Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet 48th Birthday Message To Hubby Mark Consuelos: You Are The ‘Finest Man’

Kelly Ripa couldn’t help but gush about her husband Mark Consuelos on his 48th birthday, when she took to Instagram to post an adorable and heartwarming video collage of some of his most memorable photos.

Kelly Ripa, 48, was quite the supportive wife when wishing her husband Mark Consuelos a very Happy 48th Birthday! The blonde beauty celebrated the handsome hunk’s special day on Mar. 30, by posting an eye-catching video that showed off some of the cutest moments of his life, all set to the tune of “Mississippi Delta (I’m Your Man)” by Jake Shears, and we can’t stop swooning over it! “Happy birthday to the finest man! You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Kelly’s caption for the sweet video read. In the feature, there are pics of Mark alone and with his family, including Kelly, and their three children, Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16. “Thank you ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Mark’s quick response to his wife’s post read.

Kelly’s birthday video for Mark isn’t the first time she’s used pics to share her love for her hubby. On Mar. 15, she posted a throwback pic that showed her posing with Mark when he was standing behind her with his hands a little low around her waist. “#fbf 2007 Those hands 💕,” she wrote with the pic. Although her fans loved the PDA-filled snapshot, the couple’s daughter, Lola, was a bit bothered by Kelly’s words. “Is the caption necessary 🤦 ” Lola commented. Kelly came back with a hilarious response. “gurl bye 👋” it read.

Kelly clearly posts some of the best pics and messages on social media when it comes to Mark, and although her birthday video this year was definitely amazing, she posted an equally memorable message for Mark last year. The talk show host shared a different video message for his 47th birthday with a slightly raunchy caption. “Happy birthday @instasuelos you put the D in #daddy Loved by all, especially me!” it read.

Kelly and Mark take the cake when it comes to keeping the love alive in their 22 year marriage! We can’t wait to see what else they post about each other in the future!