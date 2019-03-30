Exclusive Interview
Joe Gorga Reveals He’s Spoken To Joe Giudice In ICE Detention: ‘He’s Not In A Good Place’

HollywoodLife learned in an EXCLUSIVE interview that Joe Giudice is about to be moved to a new facility and he hasn’t seen his four daughters since ICE detained him.

While reality star Joe Giudice, 46, awaits his fate for his deportation appeal after being released from federal prison on March 14, his brother-in-law Joe Gorga, 39, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his Grow With Gorga speaking engagements and his new book The Gorga Guide to Success: Business, Marriage, and Life Lessons from a Real Estate Mogul, which is available on Amazon, “He’s up and down,” Joe said. “He really wants to get home. His time was up, he was done. He did his time [41 months for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges]. And now he’s getting moved to another facility, so he’s kinda like not a happy camper, put it that way. He’s not in a good place, so he wants to get out now. He’s done. It’s a little tough for him. [It’s a] different kind of jail.”

Unfortunately, Gorga thinks that his sister, Giudice’s wife and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa, 46, is “worse than ever.” Gorga said that Teresa’s husband is “in a really bad spot.” Gorga continued, “He doesn’t want to be there [in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention]. It’s worse than where he was [in federal prison]. So, they’re all really worried about him. And now it’s down to the wire [with his appeal]. When he was away, he was doing his time. You’re just going day by day, but now, any day now, it could be like you’re done. See ya later.”

Joe Giudice was recently moved and placed under ICE custody in western Pennsylvania from FCI Allenwood Prison. Teresa and their four daughters together, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, remain unsure about Joe’s future while Joe is in Pennsylvania. Joe Gorga also told HL that Joe Giudice hasn’t seen his daughters just yet – “I’m sure they’re going to,” Gorga continued. “They’re setting it up, but they haven’t been there yet.” We’ll keep you updated on Joe Giudice’s status.