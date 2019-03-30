Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Shows Off Her Flat Abs In Tiny Bikini While On Vacation In India

It sure looks like Elizabeth Hurley is living her best life in India! The actress showed off her incredible body in a new Instagram pic.

No matter where she travels, it seems like The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley, 53, always makes sure to pack a good bathing suit! While on a trip in India, Liz showed off her latest bikini pic wearing her self-named bathing suit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She captioned her pic on March 30, “Salaam India #LaurenBikini @elizabethhurleybeach #Easterhols @haseenajethmalani,” with three kissing-face emojis accompanying her hashtags.

Liz wore the black-and-white striped triangular-shaped bikini while holding her arms wide open, facing forward. The 53-year-old actress stood in front of a pool in India with her incredible abs on full display, with a background of tall trees and vibrant green grass behind her.

Prior to her bikini pic, Liz shared another fashionable look while spending time in India. She posted a photo five days prior to her bathing suit ‘gram wearing a yellow and floral dress held up by a gold ring and pink material draped around her neck.

Liz has been totally rocking her fashion game lately – she recreated her iconic Versace cutout dress on the Harper’s Bazaar April issue, throwing it back to her legendary look from the 1994 Four Weddings and a Funeral London premiere. The dress featured a high slit, one-shoulder’s worth of material on her arm, and gold clips holding together the material on her torso. Liz proved that even 25 years later, she can still rock one of her most famous looks!

While we’ll likely get more bikini and one-piece bathing suit looks from Liz as we get ready for summer, it sure is amazing to see her rock the swimwear year-round, serving as summer inspo for the rest of us! We can’t wait to see more of Liz’s hot looks.