Dean McDermott Slams Trolls For Criticizing Tori Spelling Feeding Their Kids Snacks

Dean McDermott is clapping back at haters who slammed wife Tori Spelling after she advertised feeding their kids mini-muffins snacks. He’s telling people to ‘get over themselves.’

Dean McDermott has wife Tori Spelling‘s back after she was attacked for posting an Instagram advertisement of her kids eating Little Bites muffin snacks on March 27. The 45-year-old mother of five clearly marked it as an ad, which showed her four oldest kids in a series of photos downing the treats. Then came the mom shaming in the comments that she was feeding them processed food with zero nutritional value to make a buck. Now Dean, 52, is clapping back at haters with a powerful message telling everyone to get off their high horse and over themselves.

“Hey everybody. I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say or do whatever they want. She posted about a snack. It’s a snack people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before, huh? Cakes, cookies, whatever. It’s a snack. She’s a great mom. We’re great parents. Our kids eat healthy. They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and occasionally they have a snack,” he stressed in a March 29 Instagram video where it was just his face looking into the camera and addressing haters.

“So can we get over ourselves? Can we not make this newsworthy? This is newsworthy, huh? We give our kids a snack and people are lining up to take pot shots at my wife. All you parents out there who think you are holier than thou, let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Why don’t you just right-size the problem, okay? It’s a snack people, get over it,” he added while scowling.

Tori got a smackdown for the pics of Liam, 12, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, and Finn, 6, (2-year-old Beau wasn’t featured) chowing down on the mini-muffins while gushing about how she feels good as a parent for feeding her kids Little Bites. She even noted that their favorite flavors are the chocolate chip, blueberry and strawberry yogurt muffins. Her kids have been the victims of body shaming before so people swooped in to criticize Tori’s not so healthy snack choice.

“What you eat and feed your kids is up to you but please don’t promote this as a healthy option,” one mom begged Tori. Another told her “Ya know what’s an easy snack??? Fruit and veggies!!!” Others commented, Empty calories with no nutritional value,” “Processed crap. 👎🏽” and “So bad for you…full of fat and preservatives.”