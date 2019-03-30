Beyonce looked absolutely radiant in a white dress while attending the 2019 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Mar. 30.

Beyonce, 37, once again looked beautiful in the spotlight when she showed up to the 2019 NAACP Image Awards wearing an eye-catching ensemble. The singer was stunning in a white gown oat the event, which took place on Mar. 30 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Beyonce attended the awards show with her husband Jay-Z, who received the President’s Award at the event. “The President’s Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community,” Derrick Johnson, President of the NAACP, said in a statement. “Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change,”

Beyonce has a lot of history at the NAACP Image Awards, so it’s no surprise that she would dress to impress. The talented musician has been nominated for 45 NAACP Image Awards over the years, and won 10 of the nominations. This year, she’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year, one of the highest honors at the award show. With an incredible look and a top place in the music world, Bey’s sure to be one of the biggest highlights at this year’s ceremony.

Beyonce’s memorable appearance at the NAACP Image Awards wasn’t the only time she wore something flattering. The mother-of-three also turned heads at the 2019 GLAAD Awards just two days ago, on Mar. 28. She kept her fashion simple but sexy in a plunging black tuxedo dress for the event, and looked great beside her husband JAY-Z, 49, who wore a tuxedo with a white top and black pants.

The lovebirds were honored with the special Vanguard Award at the ceremony for their advocacy work in the LGBTQ community.