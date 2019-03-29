Shangela Gets A Standing Ovation From Beyonce After Epic Lip-Sync Of Her Songs At GLAAD Awards

Now that’s high praise. Shangela performed a tribute to Beyonce at the 2019 GLAAD Awards by lip-syncing a medley of Queen Bey’s hits, and Beyonce and JAY-Z responded with a standing ovation.

When you’ve impressed Beyonce, 37, you know you’ve done well. Shangela, 37, hit the stage at the 2019 GLAAD Awards on March 28 and performed an epic melody of Beyonce and Destiny’s Child songs like “Run The World,” “Single Ladies,” “Bootylicious,” and “Independent Women.” The drag superstar’s lip-syncing was on point and the choreography was absolutely incredible. Shangela’s got moves like Beyonce!

To top it all off, Beyonce was in the audience during the amazing performance. That fact would be intimidating to some, but Shangela totally slayed the stage. Beyonce loved the performance so much that she gave Shangela a standing ovation. The Grammy winner’s reaction was caught on video, and Beyonce couldn’t stop smiling and clapping for the RuPaul’s Drag Race star. The singer rocked an amazing black tuxedo dress with a plunging neckline to the event. JAY-Z looked dapper in a white suit.

OMG! This is #Beyonce and #JayZ giving @itsshangela a standing ovation after Shangela did a lip sync (for your life) medley of Beyonce songs. OMG! @glaad pic.twitter.com/9mvva7TzoA — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) March 29, 2019

JAY-Z received the President’s Award during the ceremony. Beyonce and JAY-Z also accepted the Vanguard Award, which is given to people who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Upon receiving the award, the “Formation” gave a powerful speech that honored her Uncle Johnny, whom she called “the most fabulous gay man” she ever knew. “[He] helped raise me and my sister,” Beyonce said during her speech while fighting back tears. “He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting. Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived. I’m hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other people to live more freely. LGBTQ rights are rights — human rights.”