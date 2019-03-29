Selena Gomez’s Longtime Collaborator Confirms Her New Music Is Coming: We’re ‘Working’ On The Album

Get ready, Selenators. Fans lost it after Selena Gomez posted an Instagram video from the studio, & her songwriter Justin Tranter confirmed to HollywoodLife that a record is indeed on the way.

Justin Tranter, 38, has penned tracks for some of the hottest music stars in the globe, and one of his biggest collaborators is undoubtedly Selena Gomez, 26. The two musicians have worked together a number of times but get ready, because there’s more where that came from! Justin has been helping her to pen a set of new songs, he EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife on March 28. “Well, she did post an Instagram video in the studio that I was in so I think that I am allowed to say yes, I am working with her on her next album,” he told us at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. “I normally would want to let her announce that but, she did kind of put it out there so I can say yes I am working with her,” he added. Fans may remember that Selena previously worked with Justin for 2015’s Revival album, and more recently on “Bad Liar.”

We already knew that Sel was cooking up some new tunes, thanks to her Feb. 28 Instagram video, but it’s SO great to hear that she’s already enlisted a songwriting team and that the project is in full swing! “I am currently in the studio right now and it’s going really good,” she said on Instagram. “I’m just nervous about it, honestly, because I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial. So, I’m trying to be very very diligent and just patient with everything.” However, the long-awaited album doesn’t have a release date just yet. “That’s all I can say for now,” the tight-lipped hit-maker told us.

Justin’s superstar roster also includes Ariana Grande, 25, and he gushed about working with the singer on her latest album, Thank U, Next. He admits that the project had a pretty quick turnaround. “Yes, [it came together] so quickly. I got to go to New York for a couple of days to work with her and I was always such a fan but to see her in her element, she was so aware, she played me a bunch of songs and said, I have these and this is what I want to talk about besides that so let’s dig in, let’s live our truth. She was a part of everything, she even engineers and edits her own vocals so she is the realist of real deals. And as someone who has been a fan for so long to get to show up and see her in that element with that confidence it was beyond inspiring,” he told HollywoodLife. “It wasn’t too last-minute but yes, she made that album pretty quickly and you can hear that urgency and honesty in it. I think it’s the best album she’s ever made not just because I got to do a song on it. Her song Imagine, I was not a part of that song at all and it’s one of my favorite songs of the whole year,” he adds.

Of course, fans have also been eager for an update on new music from Britney Spears. Justin worked with the princess of pop on her Glory album, but he’s a very good friend, because he wasn’t willing to give away any secrets! “I always like to let the artist lead the way so whenever she’s ready to talk about the music on the album the I am there to support her. They trust me with so much magic and it’s their life and not mine, I’m just lucky enough to help,” he said. “You’ll have to wait till she’s ready.”

Justin has also written songs for the likes of Gwen Stefani, Linkin Park, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, DNCE, Kesha, In Real Life, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Fall Out Boy. He frequently co-writes with fellow songwriter Julia Michaels, and is also in a band of his own, Semi Precious Weapons.