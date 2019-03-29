Rihanna Smolders In Plunging Glittery Dress For New Fenty Beauty Campaign

Rihanna shined so bright in her latest Fenty Beauty campaign. The makeup mogul showed off her new bronzer on Instagram, but it was her shimmering, ultra-revealing dress that stole the show.

In further proof that Rihanna, 31, is a goddess among us, she shared an angelic new snapshot to promote her famed Fenty Beauty line. The stunning star has been debuting new products left and right, proving to be the ultimate model every time. The latest snap showed her basking in the sun with an illuminating glow around her. Her glittering dress perfectly complimented her glowing skin, and dipped down deep in the front, flaunting some major cleavage. Her spiral curls fell effortlessly on her shoulders as she rested her head in her hand. “@fentybeauty#SunStalkR Bronzer. April 5th.” the singer captioned her post. With Riri looking this good, something tells us the product will be flying off the shelves.

Riri is her own best form of advertising time and time again, and looked equally as jaw-dropping when she promoted her Body Lava product on March 20. While posing in a teenie-tiny mini-dress, the pop star rocked a shimmering gold dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The stunner’s hair blew in the wind and she truly looked like a scene from a movie! Plus, she definitely had dabbed on some of her featured product, Body Lava, because she was glittering from head to toe. The singer looked unbelievably tan and toned in her new pic, and revealed all of the details for her new product in the caption.

Can’t wait to get your hand on Rihanna’s new bronzer for yourself? The product will be here before you know it. According to the singer, there’s eight gorgeous shades arriving on April 5, and they’ve been in the works for a long time. “It took over 2 years for me to create our #SUNSTALKRBRONZER” Rihanna revealed on Instagram. And, true to form, the singer said she made sure to keep “every skin tone in mind.” Fans can look out for the product on the Fenty Beauty site, or at Sephora and Harvey Nichols.

Once again, Rihanna came to SLAY. It’s no wonder that Nick Cannon couldn’t help but leave a flirtatious comment on her last promotional post for the beauty line.