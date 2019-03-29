Don’t come to Priah Ferguson with your ‘Stranger Things’ fan theories, unless you want to be shut down. After reviewing some of the speculations ahead of season 3, she only had one thing to say: ‘y’all are nerds.’

“We finally dropped the trailer for Stranger Things 3,” Priah Ferguson, 12, said in a video, posted to Netflix’s official YouTube channel on March 28, “and all you Internet nerds have done your thing.” That “thing,” she means, is to dissect every single second of the Stranger Things 3 trailer for clues as to what to expect when the new season of the hit show finally drops. Priah, who plays the younger sister of Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas, was the perfect person to take on these fan theories because she was merciless.

“I’m a little skeptical on that one,” she said of a theory that nothing happens and the show is renamed Regular Things. (“Regular Things, that’s renewed to zero seasons.”) When hearing one fan thinks Stranger Things is just a newspaper article written by Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), she had to roll her eyes. “That’s not how newspapers work. Gosh. Y’all are nerds.” From there, she trashes everyone’s obsession with rats featured in the trailer, shades the people who think Joe Keery’s character Steve is not connected to the rest of the cast (“Not connected? He’s basically our dad”) and the plausibility that the Fourth of July fireworks will awaken a beast.

However, there is one fan theory that Priah can get behind – besides shipping Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Barbour). “ ‘Ok. What the hell is Erica up to? I bet she’s gonna be a troublemaker on this season,’ “ Priah reads before laughing. “I bet she is.”

Stranger Things 3 picks up in the summer of 1985, with the kids grappling with their challenges of growing up — “We’re not kids anymore,” Mike says in the trailer – as well as a shambling mass that gives the Demogorgon a run for its money in terms of terror. The whole season seems bigger than the prior two, and Charlie Heaton hinted at something drastic happening when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com at a Pre-Emmys party in 2018. “I was quite surprised in the direction they’re taking,” Charlie shared with us. “You have some Stranger Things, which we know… Yeah, it feels almost like a different genre.”

Stranger Things 3 will be released on July 4, 2019.