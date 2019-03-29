Porsha Williams Reveals ‘Fat-Shaming’ Texts From Nene & Nene Fires Back With Her Receipts

Porsha Williams & Nene Leakes continued feuding on Instagram by posting screengrabs of messages they sent to each other in the last week!

These receipts are longer than the ones they give you at CVS! Porsha Williams and Nene Leakes both shared screengrabs of messages that Nene had sent Porsha after she gave birth to her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley on Mar. 22, and the two RHOA stars are telling very different stories. Here’s the direct message Nene sent Porsha, as posted on Porsha’s Instagram: “You lying ass big fat hungry bitch! You know I never put my hands on you! Marlo Cynthia nor Kandi can EVER say that! You want an excuse for going in my closet without my permission so You can talk yo fake sh** on IG all you want but remember my house is lit wit cameras! Oh and don’t forget who was by your side & saved your wack ass when u pulled Kenya off that sofa. Don’t forget nobody f***ed with you in San Fran or in Spain but me! If u got something to say, say the truth because if i put my hands on you, you’ll know it 💯.”

In the caption of the since-deleted Instagram post, Porsha admitted that her fiance Dennis McKinley had advised her to take down the post, and also said that Nene was “so miserable and ain’t happy with nobody.” Porsha also used the hashtag “Fat Shaming A New Mom Shame On You.” Of course, Nene had a different account of events. She posted a screengrab of the text she sent Porsha after she gave birth: “Today your life changed! No matter where we are in our relationship, being a mother is a true blessing, and only women can bring life into the world!…That day in Destin, Fl when you said “you might be pregnant” i was genuinely happy for you then and now.”

Porsha later responded to this by filling in Nene about how she was doing after her C-section delivery, before adding, “Thank you for checking and yes I do know you genuinely cared thank you.” In addition to these screengrabs, Porsha captioned her post, writing, “SWIPE: @porsha4real This is what i sent you after you gave birth! I sent you text messages last nite after i saw on social media what you had said. I could have responded back on social media but i decided to text rather than do that! I know you need viewers to tune into your 3 episode commercial, which is why you doing the most! Bye ankles #HBIC.”

The two got into previously on Instagram on Mar. 28 after Nene claimed that Porsha re-dubbed some of her lines from the now-infamous wig party fiasco, including the moment where Porsha said, “I don’t want to be here no more, I’m scared.” However, Porsha clapped back saying that “nothing was taped and added.”