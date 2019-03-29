Phaedra Parks Shuts Down Woman Who Tries Flirting With Her Man On IG Live: ‘He Belongs To Me’

Sorry, ladies — Tone Kapone is Phaedra Parks’ man! The ‘RHOA’ alum called out a fan on IG Live who flirted with the radio host and made it clear that he’s taken.

Before you decide to flirt with Phaedra Parks‘ boyfriend, maybe think again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum called out a woman on Instagram who apparently left sexy comments on boyfriend Tone Kapone‘s Instagram Live session, and she had no bones about letting her know what’s up. Phaedra commented, “@sumdreamcumtru_mslisa yes my man has nice teeth and he is cute and he belongs to me but glad you have 20/20 vision”. To her credit, that comment was very polite. But Tone’s fan is definitely not going to comment about his hotness (he totally is) again!

Phaedra set the internet aflame when she posted a hot pic on New Year’s Day of herself celebrating NYE with Tone, a famed Chicago radio host. The couple quickly confirmed their relationship, with Tone saying in a January 2 DISH Nation interview, “Yes, me and Phaedra are dating. See? I told everybody. Now can’t we just go back to our regular lives?” Well, that was easy! He elaborated in an Instagram story after the interview. “Yes, me and Phaedra are dating. OK, cool. Is that it? That’s the big moment everybody was waiting for,” he told his followers. “Yeah, it was kind of self-explanatory on her page. I didn’t want to re-post it because it seemed like it would have been super weird. Like, yeah, look at me. If you know anybody that knows me, I’m not that kind of guy.”

Phaedra teased their relationship in a December 2018 interview with PEOPLE, but didn’t reveal Tone’s name. “I have a special guy that I’ve been seeing,” she told the mag. “I’m really excited. We haven’t introduced him to the world but he’s a baby doll. He looks like a treat because he is a treat. He’s a great guy.”

Phaedra filed for divorce from ex-husband Apollo Nida in 2014, shortly after he began his eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud and identity theft. Their divorce was finalized in 2017. The exes share two sons, Ayden Nida, 8, and Dylan Nida, 5. It was recently revealed that Apollo had his prison sentence reduced by a federal judge to seven years. He will be released from prison in August 2020, and will remain on probation for several years afterward. There’s no chance of reconciliation with Phaedra, though. Apollo got engaged behind bars to Sherien Almufti.