Paris Jackson denied a report of an alleged suicide attempt, but in newly released audio, an emergency dispatcher reportedly gives instructions to the neighbor of Paris’ boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, before the fire department arrives for the model.

Before Paris Jackson, 20, was reportedly hospitalized on March 16, the neighbor of boyfriend Gabriel Glenn was the one to place the 911 call, according to new audio that The Blast obtained. In the 911 call released on March 29, the confused neighbor told an emergency dispatcher that Paris’ boyfriend knocked on his door and asked him to call 911. The upstairs neighbor was unaware of the specific emergency, and the dispatcher instructed the anonymous caller to check that Paris is “alert.” Although some of the audio afterwards is redacted, it’s presumed that the model is alert as the dispatcher then said to “have her stay still” and to “give her nothing to eat or drink.” The dispatcher assured that the fire department is on the way towards the end of the call.

A suicide attempt was not mentioned in the audio that was released. Paris had furiously denied a report that she was rushed to the hospital for that reason because of the controversy over the Leaving Neverland documentary, which detailed sexual allegations against her late father Michael Jackson. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that MJ’s daughter (and singer of indie band The Soundflowers) did need “treatment” that Saturday morning: “Paris had an incident this morning that required medical treatment. She is currently resting at home and doing fine. Any reports of a 5150 hold/suicide attempt are simply untrue.”

However, The Blast maintained in its new report that the 911 call allegedly “came in as a suicide attempt.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Paris’ rep for comment. On the same day the emergency call supposedly took place, Paris was later seen with Gabriel for a movie date, and she was all smiles. Over a week later, on March 28, a report from another outlet claimed that Paris had allegedly cut herself with kitchen scissors after a wild night of partying, although it was accidental.

Paris has not explained what actually happened on that night, but she also wants her privacy to be respected. “Paris feels really hurt and upset that the media won’t leave her alone when it comes to her mental health as does her family,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Paris immediately was receiving calls and texts when the TMZ report came out and she told everyone she was OK and keeps insisting to those close to her not to worry and that she is fine.”