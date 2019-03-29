Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Seen In 1st Pics Since College Bribery Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has been photographed for the first time since her mom’s college bribery scandal broke. She was spotted with her sister driving in Santa Monica 17 days after her parents’ arrests.

Actress Lori Loughlin‘s 19-year-old daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli practically lived her entire life via YouTube and social media. But she’s gone totally underground in the 17 days since her mom and dad were arrested as part of a wide-ranging collegiate admissions scam. Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid out $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and her 20-year-old sister Isabella into USC. She has now been photographed for the first time in these pics, seated shotgun in a Mercedes G-Wagon with Isabella behind the wheel on March 29. They were driving in Santa Monica, reportedly nearby where their folks live and Olivia quickly put her hands up to cover her face when she realized she was being photographed.

Coincidentally, Olivia’s first sighting since the scandal broke came on the same day as her mom’s. Lori and Mossimo were photographed outside a house while visiting friends and family in Orange County, CA. The Full House alum looked strained and stressed, chewing on her nails with a downcast look on her face.

On March 13, Lori surrendered to federal agents a day after her arrest warrant went out as part of Operation Varsity Blues, where she and other wealthy individuals paid up to $25 million to insure their kids got into high-end universities. In Lori’s case, she and her husband “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the grand jury indictment. Lori and Mossimo s are currently free on $1 million bond each after being charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Neither Olivia or Isabella has returned to USC since the scandal broke and the college admissions bribery scandal has taken a toll on both Lori and Olivia’s careers. The actress lost her jobs on two Hallmark Channel series When Calls The Heart and Garage Sale Mysteries. Parent company Crown Media Family Network channels announced on March 14 that, “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin.”

YouTube star and Instagram Influencer Olivia has also seen her brand hurt. She was dropped by brand collaborators TREsemme, Sephora and online fashion retailer Lulu’s on March 14. After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” the cosmetics retailer said in a statement.