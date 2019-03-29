Miley Cyrus Gets A Hannah Montana Makeover & Belts Out Her Iconic Character’s Hits

It’s been eight years since the finale of ‘Hannah Montana,’ and Miley Cyrus has resurrected her character IRL. Not only did she get a Hannah-inspired haircut, but she filmed herself belting out Hannah’s biggest hits, too!

It’s 2019: The Jonas Brothers are a thing again, and now, it look like Miley Cyrus may be helping Hannah Montana make a comeback, too! The 26-year-old has been reminiscing about her iconic Disney character with throwback photos on her Instagram Story for days now, but on March 28, she took it to the next level. Miley revealed on Instagram that she dyed her hair blonder and got bangs, and her new ‘do looks just like the one Hannah had while the show was on from 2006-2011. She even posted as side-by-side photo of herself and Hannah from 2009 with the caption, “I WIN! #10YearChallenge.” EPIC!

Wait, it gets better, though! On top of that, Miley posted videos of herself rocking out to some of Hannah’s biggest songs in the car, too. She still knows the words to “Best of Both Worlds” and “Nobody’s Perfect,” and she proved it by singing them at the top of her lungs and sharing the videos with her fans. After Hannah Montana ended, it’s no secret that Miley wanted to distance herself from the character and show that skyrocketed her to fame, but it’s beyond amazing to see her embracing the past all these years later.

Of course, this hair makeover and these epic videos have fans dying for an official revival of Hannah. Many even posted tweets joking about how MIley’s totally going to overtake the hype surrounding the Jonas Brothers reunion if Hannah does make a comeback.

Hannah Montana aired for four seasons from 2006-2011, with four albums released to coincide with each season. Of course, there was also Hannah Montana: The Movie, which was released in theaters in 2009.