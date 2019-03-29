Exclusive
Miley Cyrus Considers ‘Hannah Montana’ Reboot After Blonde Makeover & Jonas Brothers Comeback

It truly IS the ‘Best of Both Worlds!’ Miley Cyrus might make our dreams a reality by bringing back iconic Disney character Hannah Montana!

All of our dreams might be coming true. In another return to our Disney Channel childhood (after the Jonas Brothers recently reunited, of course), a source close to former child star Miley Cyrus, 26, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the multi-hyphenate star thinks “she should never say ‘never’ when it comes to the Hannah Montana character.” That was especially proven true when Miley danced around in a Hannah Montana makeover to old classics like “Best of Both Worlds” and “Nobody’s Perfect” on March 28!

Our source revealed that Miley had “a blast” returning to her “Hannah Montana roots, literally and figuratively!” They said, “She loves that her fans loved it because it was a real fun look back at a past for her that she loved so much. She loves that so many things come back nowadays and she was having fun with singing her songs and goofing around.” Unfortunately, though, our source did reveal there are “no plans” for a Hannah Montana reboot. However, they said, “that might not be a forever statement.”

There could be hope for return of the blonde star with a double life, according to our source, through a skit or something like a Super Bowl commercial. “She could definitely do [it] in the future if the inspiration and creative is there for it,” they said. “Miley doesn’t look back at Hannah as a bad thing and she fully embraces her and loves the character that has brought so much joy to people. And she was also inspired with the Jonas Brothers comeback to do something with Hannah because the time is right for fans to get all the feels from the past. She loved doing it and in some fashion someday we will probably see Hannah again.”

The “We Can’t Stop” singer posted multiple videos and photos on March 28, recreating her Hannah Montana days with the classic Hannah hair look. The actress was on her way to the Hampton Water L.A. Launch Party at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood, hosted by “It’s My Life” singer Jon Bon Jovi, 57, and his son Jesse Bongiovi, 24.

Miley became a household name in 2006 when her comedy premiered on the Disney Channel. Miley played Miley Stewart, a teen who lived a dual life as a normal girl-next-door student and an international global superstar named Hannah Montana. The show lasted for four seasons, and also had two major motion pictures: Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008) and Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009). While the show has been over for several years, we’ll take whatever piece of Hannah Montana we can get nowadays!