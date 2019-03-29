Lori Loughlin Photographed For 1st Time Since Being Arrested For College Admissions Scandal

It’s been more than two weeks since Lori Loughlin was arrested for her alleged involvement in a shocking college admissions scandal, and she was finally photographed out in public for the first itme.

Lori Loughlin, 54, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the Varisty Blues college admissions scandal on March 13, and it took more than two weeks for her to be photographed in public for the first time. The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 55, looked tense and worried as they stepped out in Orange County in photos released on March 29. Lori wore a pair of light-wash jeans and a light sweater, and tried to go incognito by adding a pair of sunglasses to her look. The pair seemed to be visiting with some friends and family members at the time of their outing. SEE THE FIRST PHOTOS OF LORI HERE.

Earlier this month, Lori was surrendered to police after being named in a lawsuit that alleged that she — and at least 49 others — bribed administrators and/or officials to help their children get into top-notch colleges. Lori’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, reportedly got in to the University of Southern California after the Fuller House star paid $500,000 to get them on the rowing team, even though they didn’t actually participate in the sport, according to court documents.

Lori was filming in Vancouver when the lawsuit went public on March 12, but she surrendered to police when she returned to Los Angeles the next day. Lori, famous for her role as “Aunt Becky” in Full House and Fuller House, hopped on a plane from Canada to California after the court documents from the FBI investigation, code-named “Operation Varsity Blues,” were unsealed in a Boston federal court.

Lori wiped her social media presence on the same day news of the college admissions scandal broke, and her Twitter and Instagram pages no longer exist. The FBI has also accused the Netflix star’s husband, Mossimo, for teaming up with his wife to allegedly agree “to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the court documents that HollywoodLife read. Mossimo appeared in federal court on March 12 and his bond was set at $1 million, as he and Lori were specifically charged for “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud,” according to CNN. Their daughters Olivia, 19, and Isabella, 20, have built impressive social media empires, as Olivia has nearly two million YouTube subscribers, while her older sister boasts over 260,000 followers on Instagram. Olivia turned the comments off on her social media pages once the scandal broke.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, 56, was also arrested, and then released on a $250,00 bond, amid the college admissions scandal. A total of at least 50 people (a mix of affluent parents, college coaches, CEOs and executives) were charged for allegedly securing admission for students, under the guise of recruited athletes, in D-1 schools like Stanford, Yale, Georgetown and many more. William “Rick” Singer, who operated Edge College and Career Network LLC, has been accused of running the illegal operation and for reportedly accepting up to $25 million in payments from parents.