Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Completely Sheer Top Just Days Ahead Of 40th Bday — See Sexy Look

Kourtney was running errands in Calabasas on Thursday, March 28, when she opted to wear a sexy sheer zebra-print top, despite her 40th birthday looming ahead of her.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, will be turning 40-years-old on April 18 and the mother-of-three has not aged a day. Not only does she still look like she’s 25, she dresses like it too. Kourtney stepped out looking fresh-faced on March 28 when she threw on a skin-tight sheer black and white animal patterned top. The long-sleeve zebra print mock-neck was completely see-through, showing off her tiny black bra underneath. She tucked the shirt into a pair of mid-rise faded black mom jeans with distressed hems and topped the look off with a pair of black Celine Madame Boots. Kourt opted for a sophisticated hairstyle when she throw her hair back into a sleek, gelled middle-parted bun.

Dressing sexy is nothing new for Kourtney, who just this week has already rocked one of her sexiest looks to-date. Decked out in a full sparkly suit for Diana Ross’s 75th birthday party on March 26, Kourtney chose to show off her bra yet again. She donned an oversized silver Filles a Papa Glitter Jacket blazer paired with matching, tight flared pants. Under the baggy glitter blazer, she chose to show off a tiny piece of her black La Perla Mosaic Motif Underwired Bra, while the main aspect of the look was her ample cleavage.

Turning 40 is not discouraging Kourtney at all, in fact, getting older has only made her sexier. In the past year alone, Kourtney has rocked so many sexy ensembles, and when she’s not posting sexy selfies in tiny little bikinis to Instagram, you can find her wearing sheer tops that show off her bras or cleavage. Back in February, Kourt headed out in New York City in a full mint-green ensemble featuring super high-waisted trousers with a totally transparent top tucked in, which completely put her white lace bra on full display. She topped her look off with a matching mint green over sized trench coat.

Kourtney is going into 40 in the best way possible. Not only is she in fabulous shape, she just landed her first ever cover of Vogue Mexico’s beauty issue. She goes completely topless on the cover, only wearing bright neon orange eyeshadow, while the sultry photos in the spread feature her in a slew of sexy outfits including a corset top and silky dress.