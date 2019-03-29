Kendall Jenner ‘Overwhelmed’ With Gratitude After Stalker Is Finally Captured: It Was ‘Very Scary’

Kendall Jenner’s terrifying stalker situation is finally over after the man was arrested in New Mexico by ICE. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the model feels following the arrest.

After Kendall Jenner’s stalker, John Ford, was arrested by ICE, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how she feels. The 23-year-old model is incredibly relieved to have the incident behind her, a source tells us. “It’s a very unfortunate part of Kendall’s life and her family’s life that she has to deal with people who are out to harm them in any way. The emotions are visceral and it’s exactly what you would think that Kendall would feel when she hears about these things of various stalkers that try to get to her. She realizes that it’s very real and very scary. It is actually one of the most creepy things she has to deal with on a day to day basis. She is used to having security and always will have security and it’s sad that this is a part of her normal life but she has massive amounts of respect and trust to the authorities and security that help her out everyday. It is something she will never take for granted. She is overwhelmed with their continued professionalism and work to always be there to help her and her family,” the source reveals. HollywoodLife reached out to Kendall’s rep for comment.

Kendall’s stalker was picked up in a New Mexico hotel after ICE found that that he was actually a Canadian citizen with an expired visa, and was living in the U.S. illegally. John had just been released from prison earlier this month, after being put behind bars for trespassing on Kendall’s property and ringing her doorbell in October of 2016.

Not only is Kendall breathing a sigh of relief, the whole Kardashian family is doing the same. “We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind,” they said in a statement.

An ICE spokesman also made a statement on the arrest. “This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy,” he told TMZ.

Ford is now in ICE custody in El Paso, TX and is awaiting a deportation hearing, according to TMZ.