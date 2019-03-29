Joe Biden Accused Of ‘Kissing’ Former Nevada Assemblywoman Without Consent

“As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. ‘Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?'” Flores recalled herself silently asking. She then claimed that Biden got even “closer” to her from behind, and “leaned further in” to inhale her hair. While Flores was already rattled from the unwelcome act, according to her account, it’s what allegedly happened next that disturbed her.

“He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused,” Flores continued to allege. “I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. My name was called and I was never happier to get on stage in front of an audience.”

While Flores clarified that Biden’s alleged behavior wasn’t “sexual” or “violent,” the former assemblywoman was upset over the supposed lack of professionalism, given Biden’s position (he was still Barack Obama’s second-in-command in 2014). “I had never experienced anything so blatantly inappropriate and unnerving before,” Flores confessed in her essay. “Biden was the second-most powerful man in the country and, arguably, one of the most powerful men in the world. He was there to promote me as the right person for the lieutenant governor job. Instead, he made me feel uneasy, gross, and confused. The vice-president of the United States of America had just touched me in an intimate way reserved for close friends, family, or romantic partners — and I felt powerless to do anything about it.”