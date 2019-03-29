Jenelle Evans Faces Backlash After Letting Her & David’s Kids Wear Hats With Sexual Messages

Fans didn’t laugh along with Jenelle Evans and David Eason at the sight of their children wearing hats with raunchy messages, a tradition at Dick’s Last Resort. The messages on mom and dad’s hats were even more eyebrow-raising.

Jenelle Evans, 27, and husband David Eason, 30, had a family dinner at Dick’s Last Resort on March 28, a restaurant chain famous for hats that aren’t exactly family-friendly. Despite the young ages of Jenelle’s son Jace, 9, and David’s daughter Maryssa, 11, their server didn’t hold back from writing questionable innuendos on the kids’ makeshift hats. “40 year old virgin in the making,” read Jace’s hat, which Jenelle shared to her Instagram Story with laughing emojis. Maryssa’s hat poked fun at Jenelle’s stardom on Teen Mom 2, as it read, “Future star on Teen Mom.”

Meanwhile, mom and dad were bestowed even raunchier messages. Their cheeky server wrote on Jenelle’s hat, “On my knees more than Tim Tebow,” while David was left with, “Inch and a half of pure pleasure.” The X-rated joke went over the head of his daughter, as Jenelle quoted Maryssa asking, “What does an inch and a half of pleasure mean!?” David tried to do damage control with a joke about chicken nuggets. “An inch and a half of pleasure is when your chicken nugget is more than an inch and a half. Why?” he asked, before delivering the punchline: “Because it’s going to be more delicious.” Jenelle and David didn’t bring their two-year-old daughter Ensley along (Jenelle and David have children from past relationships).

Twitter users weren’t as amused — some where downright horrified. “WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F***? Like for real what PARENTS FIND this appropriate in any way? Oh that’s right these two combined have the mental capacity of 14 year old,” one outraged fan wrote, while another user wondered what Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, would think about the jokes that were far from age-appropriate. “Was pretty shocked when I saw the hats and you know Jenelle and David went there knowing what to expect. They post this sh*t online only for attention but the fact Barbara doesn’t take issue with this is amazing,” the fan wrote. A third fan put the blame on the server, since employees at Dick’s Last Resort usually write tamer jokes for its younger customers. “I just don’t get why Jenelle’s kids got such inappropriate jokes….If you can’t explain to your kids what their hats mean because it is so inappropriate that’s weird to me,” the person tweeted.

Anyone else think this is funny?🤷‍♂️ No? Just Jenelle? Ok💁‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HcX7d41N6s — Post Abortion Tinder Date Nate (@PostAbortNate) March 28, 2019

Well, at least this dinner outing proves that Jenelle and David are definitely still an item after split rumors surfaced in Feb. 2019. Jenelle reportedly wrote that she was “Single AF” in a Facebook post, and then there was another report of them “fighting” — but they’re back to laughing now, as you can see.