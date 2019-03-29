Jada Pinkett Smith Unfollows Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & Kim After Jordyn Woods Fallout

Jada Pinkett Smith publicly showed her allegiance towards Jordyn Woods once again, this time on social media. Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim have yet to smash the ‘unfollow’ button as well.

It has been nearly a month since Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, interviewed Jordyn Woods, 21, on Red Table Talk, but she’s still showing whose team she’s on. The talk show host and Matrix star has unfollowed Kris Jenner, 63, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kim, 38, on Instagram, which HollywoodLife confirmed on March 29. You can see the screenshots below. Meanwhile, the KarJenner trio is still following Jada’s Instagram page, at the time of publication.

This latest move is hardly surprising, considering the support Jada showed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn, during their conversation that aired on March 1. The model claimed on the Red Table Talk interview that Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, kissed her on the lips at an after-party in his Los Angeles home on Feb. 17. But previous reports exaggerated this peck on the lips with rumors of sex and lap dancing, and so Jordyn told Jada, “This story that didn’t have to be what it was turned into the biggest scandal or betrayal of the year…They are putting their focus on a young black women who made a mistake. And not a mistake that’s worth public crucifixion. It’s a mistake that should have been dealt with internally.” Although Jordyn regretted attending the party, Jada sympathized with her and replied, “You know what they say? Black women can be the most disregarded and disrespected creatures on the Earth.”

Jada’s social media shade comes two days after Khloe threw some of her own, although she didn’t name names. The Good American co-founder shared a cryptic to quote to Instagram that read, “Stay away from people who play the victim knowing they’re in the wrong.”

The Kardashian sisters were not only Jordyn’s honorary aunts, as she actually knew Jada long before meeting the reality show family. Jordyn’s late father, John Woods, was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the ’90s, the same show that Jada’s husband Will Smith starred on. The Woods and Smiths have remained close since Jordyn was a baby, as it was actually Jada and Will’s son, Jaden Smith, who introduced Jordyn and Kylie in middle school.