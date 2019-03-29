‘Hanna’ Cast & Creator: How Esme Creed-Miles’ ‘Emotional Truth’ Won Her The Role & More

The first season of ‘Hanna’ is available on Amazon Prime now. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast and creator about the TV adaptation, what stood out about Esme Creed-Miles, that ‘Killing’ reunion, and more.

Hanna is making the jump from the movie screen to the TV screen. The 8-episode TV adaptation of Hanna was released on Amazon Prime on March 29. The series stars Joel Kinnaman, 39, Mireille Enos, 43, and breakout star Esme Creed-Miles, 19. Hanna was written and produced by David Farr, who co-wrote the 2011 movie. The show is both a thriller and coming-of-age drama, following the extraordinary Hanna, who has been training with her father, Erik, her entire life to fight those who want to hunt her down. As she tries to avoid a rogue CIA operative, played by Mireille, Hanna also tries to find out the truth behind who she is.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos, as well as showrunner David Farr, at the show’s New York City premiere event on March 21. David noted there was one thing that stood out about Esme that made her the perfect Hanna. “She has emotional truth,” David told HollywoodLife. “That’s the gold dust. It’s the stuff that you can’t really teach. She just understood the emotional situations she was playing. She played them very simply, and there’s something very calm about the way she plays Hanna. Almost pure, I’d say. Sometimes it’s very funny in that way, sometimes it’s very sad. She opens her heart up, which is something that we all want access to do. It’s the magic of acting, and we went absolutely with that. And then we said, ‘Okay, don’t worry about the physical stuff. We’ll look after you. We’ll train you on that.’ She worked really hard. She’s fabulous.”

Esme said that the role of Hanna has been an “amazing opportunity” for her as a young actress. “I think the story is so complex asks questions that I think are really important about youth and violence and love and coming of age in the modern world and experience in the modern world for the first time,” Esme revealed. “There are so many themes about identity in Hanna, and that was really fascinating to me.”

Hanna also reunites Mireille and Joel, who co-starred together in The Killing for 4 seasons. Mireille was the first person to sign on for Hanna, and she revealed to HollywoodLife that it was an “incredibly happy revelation when David Farr said he was going to reach out to Joel. We had always hoped that we’d do something else that was completely different, so this was a perfect opportunity.” The actress also explained what stood out about this version of Marissa that made her want to be a part of the series. “I love the complexities of the characters, and David Farr wanted to take these people on a real journey. And not have anyone be a pure villain. So, I get to start out as that guy, but then I have my own complexity as well, which I love.”