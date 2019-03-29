RHOA’s Eva Marcille Says Nene Leakes Is ‘Way Too Old’ For Her ‘Shady Antics’ With Cast

Eva Marcille is calling NeNe Leakes out for her ‘shady antics’ ahead of the ‘RHOA’s reunion airing. She’s still angry with NeNe for her ‘below the belt’ taping of her convo about Eva’s finances.

NeNe Leakes has been majorly shading her cast mates ahead of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special airing on Bravo on March 31 and now Eva Marcille is jumping in about her “shady antics.” She commented on an Instagram post where NeNe was on video saying “If you watch the show, it’s really hilarious to me because Eva was calling me her big sister. She said that I have been there for her and that she’s known me for 10 years. Have you seen me do anything to Eva that you think was below the belt and deserved for her to carry on the way she did at the reunion? I was in total shock.” Eva, 35, has clapped back in a big way.

She commented on the video by writing “Girl Bye…your shady ass antics at my wedding and at Marlo’s house then the OLG2 opening…that’s not below the belt? Good day and good evening with your wack ass friend skills. You are WAY TOO OLD to act like this. Periodt.” Ooooh, you know she’s pissed by adding that T on the end to make her point final.

During the last RHOA episode Eva asked NeNe to make sure their mic’s were off when they sat in a car outside Kandi Burruss‘ Old Lady Gang II restaurant opening to discuss whether or not Marlo Hampton was the one spreading rumors about Eva’s financial situation. Needless to say, NeNe didn’t do as asked — even admitting Eva’s “gonna kill me” — and the former America’s Next Top Model winner calls her out on it big time at the reunion.

In the RHOA reunion preview that dropped on March 28, Eva confronts NeNe, telling her, “You in fact had a microphone on!” and NeNe tries to deflect the blame, pointing at Kandi and Marlo, saying “Girl you need to be talking to these folks about your house, you car and your credit.” We can’t wait for the reunion show to watch the fireworks go down because in the preview trailer, just about everyone had issues with NeNe to the point where she storms off the set!