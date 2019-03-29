RHOA’S Cynthia Bailey Has Had Enough Of NeNe Leakes Slamming Her Ahead Of Finale: ‘Get Over It’

Cynthia Bailey’s speaking up about NeNe Leakes’ constant jabs at her ahead of the ‘RHOA’ finale on March 31. She tells HollywoodLife that she’s been nothing but a ‘good’ and ‘loyal’ friend to NeNe for years and that NeNe needs to ‘get it over it!’

Cynthia Bailey, 52, isn’t here for any “high school” games, especially when it comes to her friend turned foe, NeNe Leakes, 51, who keeps slamming her on social media, claiming she’s done “a lot of things,” to her. However, Cynthia begs to differ. “I’ve been a good friend to NeNe for years. I’ve been loyal to her in my opinion to a fault,” she tells HollywoodLife during an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 finale, which airs on March 31 at PM ET on Bravo.

Cynthia explained that she has love for all of her friends, despite NeNe’s assumption that she invited Kenya Moore to her recent Seagrams event to tag-team her. “Kenya feels I’m all about NeNe and NeNe feels I’m all about Kenya,” Cynthia said, explaining, “I honestly love them both the same.” She continued: “We are not in high school! I refuse to choose between my friends, or be in the middle of any issues they are having. What reason would I have to betray NeNe, who you see me whole heartedly support all season. Especially with her husband dealing with cancer. What is the end goal? What am I getting out of it? NOTHING!”

Cynthia partnered with Seagrams to create her own signature drink. The launch party where the drama ensued was her first big event with the brand. “It was important to me for it to be successful and drama free. I invited all my friends and family to support me,” she said. “All the housewives, past and present could have come to support me for all I cared. It was my night and it should have been about me not NeNe. I never take her shine away from her and I’m always happily support and celebrate her triumphs.”

If you didn’t know, Cynthia wasn’t aware that Kenya would be attending the party. “Kenya told me she wasn’t going to attend due to filming, so I understood and moved on. There was no reason to not bring it up to NeNe, period,” she explained. “Kenya showed up with Kandi [Burruss] and surprised me anyway. So what, get over it. I was happy to see ALL of my friends there. Regardless of what you see me say on or off camera. I have been on the show for nine years. I am well aware when my mic is on and when it is off. Anything I said, or anything you read, was done in the spirit of keeping the peace. I had no ill intentions.”

Cynthia also addressed NeNe’s claims that she’s been trying to get her axed from RHOA. “Why is Nene saying I am trying to get her kicked off the show to help bring Kenya back when I always said publicly that they both are great on the show,” Cynthia declared. “What are my motives? [It] makes no sense. Bottom line.”

Watch all of the drama go down when the season 11 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 9 PM ET on Bravo. Following the finale, Bravo will air a three-part RHOA reunion special, with part one airing on Sunday, April 7 at 8 PM. After the three-part reunion, Bravo will then air a new three-part special series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Having a Baby beginning Sunday, April 28. Bravo filmed most of Porsha Williams’ pregnancy in season 11. She gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, Pilar Jhena on Friday, March 22.