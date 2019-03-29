Claire Holt Gives Birth: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Welcomes 1st Baby After Miscarriage

‘Vampire Diaries’ star Claire Holt has her rainbow baby! She’s given birth to a healthy son following a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2018.

It’s a boy for former Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt. The 30-year-old and her husband Andrew Joblon, 35, welcomed a precious little one into the world on March 29. The actress shared an Instagram photo of her newborn son swaddled in a blanket in his mother’s protective arms. “James Holt Joblon. Everything they say is true. There is no love like it,” she captioned the pic of the infant. He has his eyes closed and we can’t tell if he’s got a full head of hair as the baby has a knit cap on to keep him warm. But James has beautiful red lips and an adorably squishy newborn face.

Claire announced her pregnancy in October of 2018, seven months after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.” My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude,” she wrote in an Instagram pregnancy announcement showing her growing baby bump next to her smiling husband of three months. The couple wed on Aug. 18, 2018.

“You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today,” she continued. The Originals star had revealed in a March 4, 2018 Instagram post that she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage and that Andrew had been the rock who held her together after the experience left her “broken.”

Her message at the time continued, “I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support — I can’t wait to share this journey with you.” Now Claire and Andrew have their rainbow baby.